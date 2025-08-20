We are at the middle point of the workweek, and our temperatures are finally falling to seasonal highs. This afternoon, we will see highs in the mid-80s with a chance for a few isolated showers and storms. The greatest rain chances will be to the southeast of the Lexington area. By the weekend, we will see warmer temperatures, but another cold front will cool us off by the start of the next work week.
Seasonal temperatures return to the Bluegrass
Isolated showers and storms this afternoon
