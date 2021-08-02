September Preview Continues

The first week of August has arrived, and with it, rain chances really have departed. We'll be enjoying a break from the Muggies as well through at least mid week, but never fear summer fans, heat and humidity are lurking by next weekend. For tonight, our sky will be mainly clear with some haze around and lows back down into the upper 50s. Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny with a high in the low 80s with the nice low humidity.The overall outlook for this week is really pretty boring meteorologically speaking. It's going to be slowly getting warmer and also slowly getting more humid as the Bermuda High will begin to take hold by late in the week and this weekend. Highs will be warming from the mid and upper 80's to the low 90s by late in the weekend and early next week. Rain chances are negligible as well.

