September To December In A Day

If you're tired of the September temperatures near Halloween, you're about to get your wish. After a weekend that saw 70s on Saturday and even into Sunday in southeastern Kentucky, it's all about to change and do so in a hurry.

Temperatures on Monday may start around 50, but a stiff north wind will take temperatures down into the 40s for most of the day. Hard freezes are possible Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings, so you'll want to prepare any plants you want to keep just a bit longer.

The rain will be around tonight and into Monday, making it feel even chillier.

