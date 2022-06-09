Severe Storm Threat Has Ended

The severe weather threat has ended for tonight. We'll still have a few lingering thundershowers on the cold front as it passes through. It does its job for tomorrow and into the weekend as highs will drop back into the 70s with wonderfully low humidity. We'll continue with the seasonably cool temperatures and low humidity into Saturday. By Sunday we start warming up, but still have the low humidity. The Muggies roar in next week with highs in the 90s and high humidity too as a big time heat wave takes over a good chunk of the country.