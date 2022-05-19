WeatherDaily Forecast Actions Facebook Tweet Email Severe Storm Threat Persists Thursday And a Hot Start to the Weekend weather By: Tom Ackerman Posted at 3:44 AM, May 19, 2022 and last updated 2022-05-19 03:44:17-04 Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Report a typo Sign up for the Morning Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Morning HeadlinesNewsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!