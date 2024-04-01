Watch Now
Severe Storm Threat Rising

Scattered Storms Monday, Highest Threat Tuesday
Posted at 4:12 AM, Apr 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-01 04:12:55-04

Stay weather aware, we have rounds of showers and strong to severe storms inbound Monday into Tuesday. A stalled front will drift north as a warm front Monday, sparking scattered showers and storms mainly along and north of I-64 into the afternoon and overnight. A few may be strong to severe. The more significant severe threat ramps up Tuesday as a potent spring cold front races east with severe storms likely in the afternoon/evening, rapidly diminishing overnight. Watch for damaging wind, large hail and tornadoes and know where your safe space is located. Heavy rain is a secondary threat, multiple rounds of torrential rain could lead to localized flash flooding. A flood watch is in effect from the Bluegrass, east/northeast until Tuesday evening.

