Severe Storm Threat Thursday

Our run of spectacular spring days comes to an end with rounds of active weather Thursday. A significant severe storm threat across the deep south (the second high risk in a little over a week) extends to a lesser extent north into the Ohio Valley. We're under an enhanced to slight risk for severe storms in the LEX 18 viewing area. We'll see a morning round of showers, heavy rain and rumbles of thunder give way to an afternoon break. If sufficient breaks in the clouds occur, we could be in for a rough ride this evening. Watch for a line of strong to severe storms between the evening commute and midnight rapidly racing across eastern Kentucky into early Friday morning. Damaging wind will be the primary threat but hail and isolated tornadoes will also be possible.