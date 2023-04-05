Severe Storm Threat Wednesday

Stay weather aware Wednesday, a strong cold front will push a round of strong to severe storms our way, mainly this evening between 6 PM and midnight. Damaging wind is the primary threat but we'll also need to watch for isolated tornadoes along the squall line. Moderate to heavy rain will continue overnight with localized flooding possible south, rainfall totals will range from 1" to 2"+. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies Wednesday with a gusty (35 to 45 mph) south wind pushing highs into the low 80s. A wind advisory is in effect until 8 PM. Behind the front, lingering showers and much cooler air Thursday with highs in the 50s.

