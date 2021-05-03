Severe Storms and Heavy Rain

Derby weekend was nothing short of spectacular but now it's back to springtime weather reality. We're already off to an active and soggy start with Monday morning's round of showers and storms diminishing later in the day. Expect mostly to partly cloudy skies and a considerable break in the action through the afternoon and early evening. Highs will soar to the mid to upper 70s Monday and Tuesday. The real concern lies in the chance for severe storms overnight into Tuesday morning. Damaging wind and large hail will be the primary threat as a potential squall line tracks in from out west. Multiple rounds of heavy rain could also lead to a flash flood threat. A cold front will finally cross the Commonwealth midweek firing a few showers and storms but clearing it out later in the day.