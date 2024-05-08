We'll see a late morning, early afternoon break from active weather before our next, and more significant, round of showers and strong to severe storms fires up Wednesday afternoon/evening. Stay weather aware! All modes of severe storms are in play- damaging wind, large hail, tornadoes and torrential rain. A flood watch is in effect until Thursday morning, amounts could range from 1" to 3"+ especially over southern counties. Storms will wind down overnight into Thursday morning with a gradual cool down heading our way into the end of the week. We'll drop from the 80s to 70s to 60s midweek into your Mother's Day weekend.
Severe Storms and Heavy Rain Midweek
Flood Watch in Effect until Thursday Morning
Posted at 3:44 AM, May 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-08 03:44:37-04
