Severe Storms and Heavy Rain Midweek

We'll see a late morning, early afternoon break from active weather before our next, and more significant, round of showers and strong to severe storms fires up Wednesday afternoon/evening. Stay weather aware! All modes of severe storms are in play- damaging wind, large hail, tornadoes and torrential rain. A flood watch is in effect until Thursday morning, amounts could range from 1" to 3"+ especially over southern counties. Storms will wind down overnight into Thursday morning with a gradual cool down heading our way into the end of the week. We'll drop from the 80s to 70s to 60s midweek into your Mother's Day weekend.

