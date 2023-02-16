Severe Storms and Heavy Rain Thursday

Stay weather aware and buckle up for an active Thursday with strong to severe storms, heavy rain and much colder air inbound over the next 24 hours! We'll see a brief lull in shower and storm coverage late Thursday morning with another wave developing as a cold front sweeps east. This afternoon/early evening round will be our best chance for severe storms. Damaging wind gusts top the threat list but we'll also need to watch for heavy rain, hail and isolated tornadoes. An enhanced to slight risk for severe storms remains in effect Thursday. A flood watch is also in effect southeast until Friday morning. Rounds of heavy rain (2" to 3") will lead to potential flash flooding, especially later in the day. Much colder air rushes in behind the front overnight, a few rain to snow showers Friday morning will give way to a mostly cloudy afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 30s.