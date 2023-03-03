Watch Now
Severe Storms, Heavy Rain and Damaging Wind Gusts Friday

High Wind Warning and Flood Watch in Effect
Posted at 3:57 AM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 03:57:19-05

Remain weather aware Friday, we have a significant round of severe storms and damaging wind inbound. After morning rain tapers off expect a mid to late morning break followed by a line of strong to severe storms tracking west to east. Timing puts the line through between roughly 1 PM to 5 PM. Damaging wind gusts, hail and isolated tornadoes are possible. In addition to the storm threat we'll have strong ambient wind to deal with most of the day, a high wind warning is in effect for 55 to 65 mph gusts. Isolated 70 mph gusts aren't out of the question. Hazards will include falling tree limbs, power outages and difficulty driving high profile vehicles. A flood watch is also in effect along and north of I-64, 2" to 4" of rain could lead to localized flooding.

