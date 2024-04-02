Severe Storms Likely Tuesday

We're facing a potentially significant threat for severe spring weather Tuesday, mainly in the late afternoon into the evening. The entire area is under a moderate to enhanced risk for severe storms, stay weather aware and have a way to stay informed. A few showers and storm are possible late in the morning across northern Kentucky. But storms that develop later in the day will track from west to east and could produce damaging wind, large hail and supercells capable of isolated, long-track tornadoes. A flood watch remains in effect from the Bluegrass, east and north for rounds of torrential rain that could lead to localized flooding. Highs will soar well into the 70s Tuesday and crash to the upper 40s Wednesday with lingering scattered rain showers behind the departing front. Low pressure lingering over the Great Lakes will continue to pump much colder air into the Commonwealth, watch for rain mixed with snow showers Wednesday night into Thursday with highs in the 40s and multiple nights near and below freezing through the end of the work week.

