Severe Storms Possible This Evening

As expected, the risk for severe weather has increased late today and this evening. An enhanced risk is from Lexington north and west. The line will be arriving in central Kentucky mid evening with damaging winds the most likely impact. However, keep in mind that all modes of severe weather are on the table. The line will be weakening, but still strong, in eastern Kentucky late this evening.

If you're planning on being out this evening, Stay Weather Aware and be prepared to seek shelter as these storms approach.

