Severe Storms Start Your Derby Weekend

Our very active spring pattern persists to start your Derby weekend with yet another round of strong to severe storms inbound. SPC upgraded much of the viewing area to an enhanced risk for severe storms Friday. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s and a round of later afternoon, evening showers and storms. The threat is the same as it's been much of this week- damaging wind, hail and heavy rain. The storm threat subsides overnight with showers lingering. Low pressure along a stalled front will spark additional, widespread showers and isolated storms Saturday with highs in the upper 60s. This will obviously impact the Kentucky Oaks and Derby festivities this year. Take the appropriate wet weather gear and stay weather aware!

