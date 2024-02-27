Watch Now
Severe Thunderstorm Threat Late Tonight

Stay Weather Aware!
Max Track
Posted at 4:02 PM, Feb 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-27 16:09:58-05

We're on the edge of a significant severe weather outbreak tonight. The highest risk will be just to our northwest, but it's close enough to Stay Weather Aware late tonight. Folks in Frankfort, Georgetown, Cynthiana and Maysville have a greater risk of these severe storms than folks in southeastern Kentucky. Lexington is right on the edge of the severe threat. Best advice is don't treat the lines on the map as hard boundaries. If your community is close, stay vigilant.

In areas highlighted by the Storm Prediction Center, there is a risk for tornadoes, especially closer to the Ohio River.

Within that area, conditions are favorable for the possibility of significant tornadoes.

As the night continues to develop, a squall line with damaging winds is likely. The possibility of extremely high winds also exists, again areas mainly north and west have the greatest, but not the only chance.

Have an information source that can wake you handy, like the StormTracker Weather app, and know your severe weather plan.

The time of arrival for the main line is very late tonight, with a window from around 2 or 3 in the morning until 8 or 9. This is the most dangerous type of system with the predawn arrival for many who will be impacted.

We'll also be updating on LEX 18 News throughout the evening.

