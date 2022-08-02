Severe Weather Threat Greatly Reduced, But Flood Threat Remains

The severe weather threat has greatly diminished and the Severe Thunderstorm Watch for areas north and west of Lexington has been canceled. We still expect storms to develop tonight, with the greatest threat being heavy rain. We can still see 1 to 2 inches of rain in places overnight and into the morning tomorrow. The Flood Watch continues until morning for southern and eastern Kentucky so Stay Weather Aware.
Posted at 10:31 PM, Aug 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-01 22:31:02-04
