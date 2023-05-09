Severe Weather Threat Has Lessened Some

With new data coming in, the threat for severe storms is lessening as we continue through this evening. The slight risk for severe storms has been pulled back west and south...south of the Bluegrass Parkway and west of US 127.

LEX 18

We still can't completely rule out stronger storms late tonight, so a marginal risk for severe storms continues for the rest of the area.

LEX 18

The timeline has also been pushed back some with slower storm initiation. For many of us now the storms will be after midnight. The later arrival also helps lessen the storm threat.

LEX 18

Part of Staying Weather Aware is keeping up to date with changing forecasts, and for many of us, ours is changing for the better tonight. However, you should continue to keep an information source handy through the night.

