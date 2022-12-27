Shaking Off the Deep Freeze

We dropped below freezing last Thursday night and haven't been above it since... that changes Tuesday. Expect mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 30s, southern counties may edge into the low 40s. A significant pattern flip will fire up midweek and we'll warm up as a result. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 40s with sunshine Wednesday. We'll peak well above normal, generally in the 50s with some taking a shot at 60° later this week but we'll also see a rising chance for rain Friday into Saturday that could impact your New Year's Eve plans.