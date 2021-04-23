Shaking that Spring Cold Snap

Dogwood winter finally winds down as we swap that Friday morning frost/freeze threat for a milder but unsettled weekend. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s Friday. Rounds of showers will blow through Saturday, one in the morning along a warm front and another late Saturday afternoon/evening as a cold front follows. Isolated t-showers and locally heavy rain will be possible with a general 0.5" to 1" rainfall through Sunday morning. Sunday will be the pick day of the weekend. Next week features a significant warm spike just before Derby weekend.