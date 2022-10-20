Shaking the Chill

High pressure takes over for the rest of the week and we're in for sunny and dry weather. We'll also shake the big chill, with highs warming from the 50s Thursday into the 60s Friday and peaking in the 70s Saturday, Sunday and into early next week. Unfortunately, your StormTracker forecast also remains bone dry with the ongoing drought deepening day by day. Our next chance for showers, the middle of next week.
Posted at 3:28 AM, Oct 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-20 03:28:09-04
