Shaking the Chill but Active Weather Inbound

We'll shake the weekend chill and ramp up the temperature but also see a rise in active weather through midweek. Expect mostly sunny skies Monday with milder highs in the low to mid 50s. It's even warmer Tuesday as a gusty south wind kicks in as a warm front pushes through. Moisture also ramps up with widespread showers and t-showers Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The overall severe threat is low but watch for gusty wind and heavy rain. Highs will drop from the 60s Tuesday back to the 50s with lingering showers Wednesday. A few rain/snow showers will be possible Wednesday night as we slowly dry out.