Shaking the Chill Midweek

We're in for a mostly sunny and milder end to the week as high pressure takes control. Expect highs around 50° Wednesday and into the low to mid 50s Thursday and Friday. A few showers (rain) are possible Saturday but a more significant round of active weather and well above normal warmth is inbound early next week. If you're hoping for a white Christmas, don't hold your breath this year. Showers and isolated t-showers are likely Monday into Tuesday.
Posted at 3:57 AM, Dec 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-20 03:57:34-05
We're in for a mostly sunny and milder end to the week as high pressure takes control. Expect highs around 50° Wednesday and into the low to mid 50s Thursday and Friday. A few showers (rain) are possible Saturday but a more significant round of active weather and well above normal warmth is inbound early next week. If you're hoping for a white Christmas, don't hold your breath this year. Showers and isolated t-showers are likely Monday into Tuesday.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.