Shaking the Chill Midweek

We're in for a mostly sunny and milder end to the week as high pressure takes control. Expect highs around 50° Wednesday and into the low to mid 50s Thursday and Friday. A few showers (rain) are possible Saturday but a more significant round of active weather and well above normal warmth is inbound early next week. If you're hoping for a white Christmas, don't hold your breath this year. Showers and isolated t-showers are likely Monday into Tuesday.

