Shopping For Cooler Temperatures

For those heading out early on Black Friday it's going to be seasonably cold in the low 30s, so plan accordingly. Temperatures won't be warming much as we'll be on the edge of some pretty cold Canadian air and with more clouds around it'll hold back highs to just near 50. Enjoy the day!

Temperatures will continue to slide Saturday and through the weekend. Early next week, highs will be running about 10 degrees below normal, in the low 40s.

Rain chances are pretty sparse for the next week. We have a small rain chance on Sunday and even if you do see rain, it won't amount to much. It'll be sometime late next week for the next best chance for significant rainfall.

