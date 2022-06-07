Shower and Storm Chance Hangs Around

A cold front settles in and stalls out midweek keeping your StormTracker forecast muddled and active. Tuesday will end up mostly cloudy with a morning round of showers and t-showers giving way to a break with the chance for scattered development later in the day. With that boundary stalled overhead Wednesday and gradually pushing east late, expect more widespread showers and storms, a few could be strong to severe. We'll catch a break in active weather Thursday but start the weekend off with more showers, storms and even cooler air to follow.