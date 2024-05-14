Shower and Storms Tuesday, Wednesday

Active weather fires up Tuesday with widespread showers and storms. Watch for heavy rain and strong storms in the afternoon and evening, otherwise we'll stay cloudy with highs in the low to mid 70s. Showers and storms will continue on and off overnight into Wednesday as low pressure slowly spirals east. Thursday is our day off with sunshine and highs still in the 70s with another round of showers and storms Friday, an unsettled start to the weekend.

