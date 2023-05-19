Showers and A Few Storms Friday Night

If you have to deal with rain over the weekend, you hope most of it rolls through overnight and that's exactly where we're headed. Friday will end up partly to mostly cloudy and warm with highs in the upper 70s. Showers and and t-showers will ramp up overnight as a cold front slides east with the chance for severe storms suppressed to our south. This could be a decent soaker with rainfall in the 1/2" to 1"+ range. Showers wind down Saturday morning with afternoon sunshine and slightly cooler highs in the low 70s. A taste of summer is simmering next week with a run of dry and much warmer days in the 80s.

