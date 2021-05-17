Showers and a Few Storms Start the Week

We've spent most of May (so far) feeling like we we're still stuck in early April but that's about to change! Weather's a pendulum, any length of time spent dealing with an extreme is almost certain to see an eventual swing back in the other direction. 13 of the last 16 days Lexington has recorded below average highs. Later this week- here comes the heat! After scattered showers and a few t-showers Monday and Tuesday highs will soar well into the 80s. Straight on into summer-like temperatures from midweek into the weekend!