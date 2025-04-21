Showers and a Few T-Showers Monday

A cold front tracks through Monday pushing a round of showers and a few t-showers our way, mainly from the morning into the afternoon in the Bluegrass but a few may linger Monday evening southeast. Highs will top out in the low to mid 70s and won't cool down behind the front. We'll stay in the 70s the rest of the work week with mostly to partly sunny skies Tuesday and Wednesday with more unsettled weather firing up Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

