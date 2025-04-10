Showers and a Few T-Showers Thursday

Active weather fires up again Thursday but it will be a day bookended by rain chances. Early morning showers will track east with a big break through much of the day. Expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 60s. More showers and a few strong storms will develop later Thursday evening and continue overnight. Friday will trend cooler with a few morning showers giving way to a mostly to partly cloudy afternoon with highs in the 50s. The rest of the weekend looks great, we'll end up mostly sunny Saturday with highs in the 50s and sunny Sunday with highs surging into the 60s.