Showers and Clouds Linger Thursday

This Weekend is Trending Warmer, Sunnier and Drier
We're in for a wet and dreary Thursday with widespread morning rain gradually becoming more showery and finally tapering off late in the day. Highs will top out in the upper 50s. Friday looks dry but clouds linger, expect mostly to partly cloudy skies with near normal highs in the mid to upper 50s to start the weekend. High pressure takes over and sunshine returns Saturday and Sunday with highs back in the 60s.

