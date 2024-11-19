Showers and Isolated T-Showers Tuesday

A cold front tracking east will keep showers and isolated t-showers firing Tuesday morning that will gradually fade over eastern counties later in the day. We'll stay cloudy and warm otherwise, with well above normal highs in the mid to upper 60s. A slow-moving low over the Great Lakes will deepen and help crank up the wind as the pressure gradient tightens midweek. Expect a windy Wednesday with westerly wind gusts pushing 30 mph, a few lingering showers and highs in the 50s. That low will also pull significantly colder air our way with highs crashing to the low to mid 40s Thursday through Saturday and lows around freezing, our coldest air of the season so far. Cold enough we could see scattered rain and snow showers Thursday into Thursday night!