Showers and Storms Again Thursday

A Few Strong to Severe PM Storms

Posted at 3:48 AM, May 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-23 03:48:54-04

We'll need to remain weather aware Thursday as our active pattern persists. After a relatively quiet morning, expect widespread showers and storms to develop Thursday afternoon, evening. While the overall severe threat is on the low end, watch for storms that could produce stronger wind gusts and heavy rain. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 70s. A warm front lifting north will spark a few showers and storms Friday with another round overnight into Saturday morning. Expect a brief break in the action Saturday with another chance for strong to severe storms Sunday. The pattern stays unsettled through Memorial Day.

