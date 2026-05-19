Showers and storms are on tap for the rest of the week

Happy Tuesday! It will be a wet evening as showers and storms move through the Commonwealth. A cold front will slowly pass through the region by Wednesday morning, bringing cooler temperatures. Wednesday will be cooler with highs in the upper 70s with scattered showers and storms. All of the Bluegrass will have a daily chance of rain from Wednesday through the middle of next week. By the end of the workweek, we could pick up north of an inch of rainfall across the region. Memorial Day is trending wet with showers and storms and highs in the lower 80s.