Showers and storms are on the way on Wednesday

It was a very warm day on Tuesday as we had our first taste of the 50s. Wednesday will be similar, with highs reaching the mid to upper 50s before a strong cold front passes through the Commonwealth. Tuesday night will be warm, with temperatures falling to the upper 30s and a few lingering clouds. Wednesday will start warm and will have some dry time in the early morning to early afternoon before the front arrives. It will be breezy along the front and throughout the day. By rush hour, showers and storms will begin and continue into the evening hours before we rapidly cool off to the mid-20s on Friday morning. It will not be a long cold streak, but it will bring highs back into the 30s for Friday before we warm up to the 50s on Saturday.