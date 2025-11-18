Showers and storms continue through the evening

Our active weather pattern continues, with daily rain chances through the rest of the workweek. This evening, we will continue to see showers and storms pass through the Commonwealth. Some of these storms could be on the stronger side, but the best areas for those storms will be to our southwest. Wednesday will be a drier day, with a couple of showers possible, and highs near 60. Rain chances will pick up once again as we move into Thursday and Friday, as scattered showers and storms will move through the Bluegrass.