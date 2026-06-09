Showers and Storms Continue Tuesday

Unsettled weather continues Tuesday with scattered showers and storms, most widespread in the morning and early afternoon. Like Monday, the overall severe storm threat is very low but watch for a few that could crank out gusty wind and heavy rain. A flood watch remains in effect for western counties until Tuesday evening. Within the viewing area, we're looking at rainfall between 1" to 3", heaviest west. But west of I-65 there could be isolated pockets of 3" to 5"+ with localized flash flooding. We're staying warm and muggy with highs in the low 80s.