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Showers and Storms Continue Tuesday

Flood Watch Remains in Effect West
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Unsettled weather continues Tuesday with scattered showers and storms, most widespread in the morning and early afternoon. Like Monday, the overall severe storm threat is very low but watch for a few that could crank out gusty wind and heavy rain. A flood watch remains in effect for western counties until Tuesday evening. Within the viewing area, we're looking at rainfall between 1" to 3", heaviest west. But west of I-65 there could be isolated pockets of 3" to 5"+ with localized flash flooding. We're staying warm and muggy with highs in the low 80s.

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Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18