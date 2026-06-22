Showers and Storms Drop Southeast Monday Morning

A cold front slowly sags south across the Commonwealth Monday and after a round of overnight strong to severe storms, we'll see lingering showers and storms mainly across southeastern counties later in the day. A flood watch is in effect until noon in the Bluegrass, watch for heavy rain and the potential for localized flooding. Extensive cloud cover and winds kicking over to the northwest will keep the temperature tamped down slightly, with highs in the upper 70s in the Bluegrass and around 80° southeast. High pressure takes over Tuesday and sunshine returns with highs around 80°. We'll stay mostly sunny and in the low to mid 80s through Wednesday.