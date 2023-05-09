Showers and Storms Fade Tuesday Morning

A cold front drops south and out of state Tuesday morning taking any lingering showers and t-showers with it. We'll end up mostly to partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s. High pressure takes over midweek and Wednesday looks nothing short of spectacular, mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Thursday is trending even warmer, into the low 80s with isolated showers and storms possible. We'll see a better chance for rounds of showers and storms heading into the weekend.

