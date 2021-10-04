Showers and Storms Hang On

Wet and unsettled weather that started late in the weekend will persist much of this week thanks to a stagnant pattern. Expect mostly to partly cloudy skies Monday and Tuesday with on and off again showers and t-showers as a cool front sags in and stalls out. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 70s. Low pressure spins up and throws a more substantial round of showers and storms our way midweek. Expect widespread showers and t-showers Wednesday with highs falling to the low 70s. Rounds of heavy rain could lead to localized flash flooding.