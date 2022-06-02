Showers and Storms Likely Thursday

A cold front slides southeast Thursday keeping scattered showers and t-showers firing on and off much of the day. We'll need to watch for a few strong to severe storms (damaging wind) mainly across southeastern counties into the afternoon, the same area that's under a marginal risk. Skies will range from partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s. After that, high pressure ridges in and we're set for a spectacular first weekend of June! Mostly sunny Friday and Saturday and a slight bump in cloud cover Sunday with isolated pm showers and storms possible. Humidity will drop behind the front with much more comfortable air and highs will climb from the upper 70s Friday into the low to mid 80s through the weekend.