Showers and Storms Likely Tuesday

A cold front tracks south Tuesday, pushing a round of showers and storms most widespread in the morning and gradually diminishing southeast later in the day. Watch for strong storms and heavy rain. Behind it, cooler and less humid air filters in- we're in for a spectacular run of days to wrap up August and start off September! Highs will only fall to the low 80s midweek but the drop in mugginess will make a world of difference. High pressure dominates Wednesday through Friday with plenty of sunshine. Watch for showers and storms firing back up Labor Day weekend.