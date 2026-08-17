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Showers and Storms Monday Morning

Oppressive Heat and Humidity Back Off this Week
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After one last round of showers and storms (gusty wind and heavy rain) blows through Monday morning, likely weakening as it tracks east, your Stormtracker forecast settles down for a couple of days. Highs will fall to the mid to upper 80s, near normal with the oppressive humidity also backing off a bit Tuesday. We're still dry Wednesday with highs pushing 90°, but another cold front will spark more showers and storms and drop highs to the low to mid 80s through the end of the week.

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Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18