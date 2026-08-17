After one last round of showers and storms (gusty wind and heavy rain) blows through Monday morning, likely weakening as it tracks east, your Stormtracker forecast settles down for a couple of days. Highs will fall to the mid to upper 80s, near normal with the oppressive humidity also backing off a bit Tuesday. We're still dry Wednesday with highs pushing 90°, but another cold front will spark more showers and storms and drop highs to the low to mid 80s through the end of the week.
Showers and Storms Monday Morning
Oppressive Heat and Humidity Back Off this Week
Posted