Showers and Storms on the Rise for a Few Days

A slow moving low out west opens up another active phase in your StormTracker forecast midweek that will continue through Friday. Wednesday we're partly to mostly cloudy with showers and storms developing mainly in the afternoon and evening. A few strong storms with gusty wind will be possible. As a cold front approaches Thursday, more widespread showers and storms are expected. This will likely be our best chance for a few strong to severe storms (damaging wind) and torrential rain that could lead to localized flooding. Friday looks cloudy and cooler (low to mid 70s) with lingering scattered showers and t-showers as the low pulls east and out of here. High pressure takes over Memorial Day weekend bringing plenty of sunshine and summer-like heat late in it.