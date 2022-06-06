After that warm, sunny and straight-up summery first weekend in June we're into more active weather to start off the work week. We'll catch a weakening complex of storms that will likely be strong to severe over western Kentucky Monday afternoon (west of I-65) and dive southeast into Tennessee overnight. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies Monday with isolated showers early in the day and a better chance for showers and storms this evening and overnight, a few could produce strong wind gusts and heavy rain. A cold front slowly settles in and briefly stalls out midweek keeping occasional showers and storms firing Tuesday and Wednesday with highs falling to the low 80s Tuesday.
Showers and Storms on the Rise Late Monday
Unsettled Weather through Midweek
Posted at 4:03 AM, Jun 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-06 04:03:51-04
