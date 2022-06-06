Showers and Storms on the Rise Late Monday

After that warm, sunny and straight-up summery first weekend in June we're into more active weather to start off the work week. We'll catch a weakening complex of storms that will likely be strong to severe over western Kentucky Monday afternoon (west of I-65) and dive southeast into Tennessee overnight. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies Monday with isolated showers early in the day and a better chance for showers and storms this evening and overnight, a few could produce strong wind gusts and heavy rain. A cold front slowly settles in and briefly stalls out midweek keeping occasional showers and storms firing Tuesday and Wednesday with highs falling to the low 80s Tuesday.