Showers and Storms on the Rise Thursday

Soggy and unsettled weather returns Thursday with widespread showers and t-showers developing later in the day. Watch for gusty wind, locally heavy rain and a wet evening commute. Highs will stay mild, in the upper 50s to low 60s early on but fall to around 50° Friday with partly sunny skies. Another cold front drops south Friday night, moisture is very limited but we could see a few rain to snow showers overnight into Saturday morning with Saturday's highs only in the low to mid 40s.

