Showers and Storms on the Rise Thursday, Friday

We'll hold on to highs in the 70s Thursday and Friday, but active weather is inbound! Expect partly sunny skies Thursday with scattered showers and t-showers developing in the afternoon and winding down overnight. More widespread coverage is likely Friday as a cold front approaches, severe weather isn't likely but watch for gusty thunderstorms that could put down locally heavy rain. Showers and storms wrap up Saturday morning as a cold front slides east and the rest of the weekend looks much better. Sunshine returns Saturday afternoon with cooler highs in the upper 60s. Sunday is the keeper this weekend, sunny with highs around 70°.