Showers and Storms Persist Thursday

Thursday will bring rounds of showers and storms with a midday break as dry air briefly cuts in. We're under a marginal to slight risk for severe storms from the Bluegrass into eastern Kentucky. The best chance will stay along and east of I-75 with scattered afternoon/evening development ahead of approaching low. Watch for a few storms with potentially damaging wind gusts and hail. As the system departs, a big chill sets up early this weekend. A gusty (25-35 mph) northeast wind will drop temps from highs in the 60s Thursday to either side of 50° Friday.