Showers and storms possible for some before drier and sunnier weather returns

We started off on the cooler side once again Wednesday morning across Central and Eastern Kentucky, with temperatures in the upper 50s farther north and the 60s across Southern Kentucky.

A few sprinkles and light showers moved through during the morning before most of that activity cleared out. Lingering cloud cover has kept temperatures pretty cool this afternoon, although we are running slightly warmer than Tuesday. Northern and Central Kentucky are sitting mainly in the mid to upper 60s, while areas farther south that have seen a little more sunshine have climbed into the low 70s.

Showers and storms continue this evening

We have seen additional showers and thunderstorms develop across portions of Southern and Eastern Kentucky this afternoon, and some of these have been producing locally heavy rainfall.

Additional showers and storms will remain possible through the evening, with the best chances across Eastern and Southeastern Kentucky. Farther west, rain chances will be much lower with mainly cloudy conditions sticking around.

While many locations will only see light to moderate rainfall, any slower-moving or repeated showers and storms could produce higher rainfall totals in localized areas.

Flooding possible across Southeastern Kentucky

A Flood Watch remains in effect for portions of Southeastern Kentucky through 10 p.m. EDT Wednesday.

Repeated rounds of heavy rainfall could lead to isolated flash flooding, especially in locations that have already picked up decent rainfall over the past few days. Low-lying and poor-drainage areas, along with locations near creeks and streams, will be especially important to watch.

If you encounter a flooded roadway, remember to turn around and find another route. It can be difficult to tell how deep the water is, especially after dark.

Rain winds down tonight

Showers will gradually become less widespread tonight as the disturbance responsible for our unsettled weather begins to weaken.

Clouds, however, will be slower to leave. Overcast skies are expected to stick around through much of the night and into Thursday morning. Patchy fog could also develop in a few locations, although low clouds will likely be the bigger issue early Thursday.

Overnight temperatures will generally remain in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Clouds slowly give way to sunshine Thursday

We'll finally begin drying things out Thursday, but sunshine may take a little time to return.

Clouds could remain stubborn through at least the first part of the day before gradually breaking apart during the afternoon. Highs should reach the low to mid 70s if we see enough sunshine, although temperatures could remain cooler in locations where the clouds hang on longer.

By Thursday night, skies should begin clearing more noticeably as drier air settles into the region.

A beautiful fall weekend ahead

Friday through Sunday is shaping up to bring some great early-fall weather across the area.

We'll see more sunshine with afternoon highs generally staying in the low to mid 70s. The mornings will be crisp as well, with temperatures falling into the 40s and 50s in many locations.

Temperatures will begin warming again early next week, with highs returning to the 80s Monday and potentially reaching the mid to upper 80s in some locations by Tuesday and Wednesday.