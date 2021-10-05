Showers and Storms Rising Midweek

Monday was a nice break between that soggy Sunday and the next round that's inbound midweek. Tuesday will be a transitional day with scattered (mainly pm) showers and t-showers firing along a stalled front. Expect highs in the upper 70s. A stalled upper low will slowly track north keeping it unsettled for a few days. Rounds of showers and t-showers will track in from the south Wednesday into Thursday with the heaviest rain likely the farther south you go. We'll see roughly 1" to 2" of rain but isolated higher totals will be possible.